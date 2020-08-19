Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Wednesday recorded 5,795 fresh coronavirus cases taking the tally to 3,55,449 while 116 more deaths pushed the toll to 6,384, the health department said.

With 6,384 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the recoveries outnumbered the new infections.

In total, 2,96,171 people have got cured so far and the active cases stood at 53,155, a bulletin issued by the Health department said. Of the fresh deaths, 107 people had co-morbidities while nine had no chronic diseases. Two men, aged 33 and 40, were among the deceased without comorbidity, it said.

A 20-year old man admitted to the district hospital in Kanyakumari died due to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said, adding the majority of those succumbed to the virus on Wednesday were aged above 60. Of the total 6,123 deaths, Chennai accounted for 2,517. The state has been reporting 100 plus deaths since August 3. Chennai logged 1,186 new cases and the rest were scattered across the state. Among the districts, Chengalpet, Coimbatore and Thiruvallur recorded more than 300 new infections while Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Salem, Theni, saw their numbers going up by more than 200 cases.

Of the fresh cases, ten were domestic and overseas returnees including one individual from Oman.

As many as 67,720 samples were tested and cumulatively 39,13,523 specimens have been examined in the state so far, the bulletin added.

