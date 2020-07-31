Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced renaming of three Metro Rail stations here after late Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

According to a government order, the Alandur station will be called 'Arignar Anna Alandur Metro', the Central Metro as 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro' and the CMBT station as 'Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa CMBT Metro.'

Also Read | Centre Informs SC That Punjab, Maharashtra, Tripura & Karnataka Haven't Made Timely Payment to Frontline COVID-19 Healthcare Workers: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the stations have been renamed after the state government accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee.

He also listed out the steps taken by the AIADMK government under Jayalalithaa in implementing the Metro Rail project in the city.

Also Read | Realme 6i First Online Sale Today at 12 PM IST via Flipkart & Realme.com; India Prices, Features, Offers & Specifications.

On the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail, the chief minister said the Rs 61,843 crore project comprises three corridors: Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Light House to Poonamallee and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur, spanning 118.9 km.

"The state government has passed orders and we are currently awaiting Central nod and funding," he added.PTI JSP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)