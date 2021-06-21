Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI): As the first session of the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly began on Monday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said the state government will make all-out efforts to reverse the economic slowdown trend that the state has seen in recent years.

Speaking in the Assembly, Purohit said, "In recent years, we have seen a slowdown in Tamil Nadu's economic growth rate. This government will make all-out efforts to reverse this trend and usher in a period of rapid economic growth taking full advantage of the available limited window of the demographic dividend."

"This government will constitute 'Economic Advisory council to the CM' with leading economic experts from all over the world as its members. They include Nobel Laureate Prof. Esther Duflo, Professor Raghuram Rajan, Dr Arvind Subramanian, Professor Jean Dreze, and Dr S Narayan," he added.

He further explained that based on the recommendations of this Council, the government will revitalise the state's economy and ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society.

Speaking about the predicted third wave of Covid, the Governor said, "Medical experts have warned of a third wave of Covid. This government will take all necessary measures to counter the possible third wave. Health infrastructure is being further strengthened. All the ongoing construction projects in the health sector, including that of the 11 new medical colleges, are being expedited for early completion."

"A new 500 bedded multi-specialty hospital will be constructed in the King Institute campus, Chennai at a total cost of Rs 250 crore. Oxygen storage and production capacities are being further augmented in many government hospitals across the state. Private investors have been offered a special package of incentives to establish units to manufacture liquid medical oxygen and related equipment in Tamil Nadu," he added.

Welcoming the decision of the Central government over the centralised vaccination drive, Governor said, "We welcome the decision of the Union Government, heeding the voices of states to revert to the policy of centrally procuring and supplying free of cost vaccines to all categories."

"We urge the Union government to ensure that adequate vaccine supplies are made available to ensure that the entire adult population of India is vaccinated against Covid before this year-end," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)