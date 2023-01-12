Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday hosted a Pongal event, attended by among others top leaders of the opposition AIADMK.

Members of the ruling DMK and its allies were conspicuous by their absence at the event which came days after the controversy over the Governor's customary address to the state Assembly.

The Governor had then made some deviations against which Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution, even as Ravi walked out of the House.

AIADMK interim chief and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami, his rival O Panneerselvam, leaders from either factions and many others attended the event held at the sprawling Raj Bhavan garden.

A courful cultural programme highlighting Tami Nadu's folk arts was presented to the guests. Ravi, clad in the traditional Tamil attire 'veshti' and accompanied by his wife personally greeted the invitees.

The Pongal event also had its share of controversy over the absence of the state government emblem in the Raj Bhavan invitation for the gala, which was criticised by many in the state including political parties.

