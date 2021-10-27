Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi called on Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday in Delhi, Raj Bhavan said.

Ravi's meeting with Home Minister Shah and Finance Minister Sitharaman follows his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh days ago.

On October 23, Ravi visited Modi in the national capital and discussed issues related to the development of the state and people's welfare, Raj Bhavan had said adding the Prime Minister assured all possible assistance for Tamil Nadu.

Ravi was sworn in as Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 18.

