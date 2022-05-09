Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded 38 fresh COVID-19 cases registering a slight decline from 47 a day ago, taking the aggregate to 34,54,391.

Twenty-five men and 13 women were among those who tested positive and this included a passenger who returned from the USA, a bulletin from the state health department said.

The death toll in the state remained 38,025 as no fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Including 62 persons who recovered from the illness on Monday, the total number of positive patients discharged following treatment till date rose to 34,15,912, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases declined to 454 from 478 on Sunday.

Chennai accounted for the maximum of 20 new cases, followed by Chengalpattu with seven and Coimbatore which recorded three cases while Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Thiruvallur and Chennai airport reported a case each.

