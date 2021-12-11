Beed, Dec 11 (PTI) The body of a missing 14-month-old girl was found floating in a weir in a village in Beed district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The body was fished out from the weir near Nandurphata village by police personnel, a police official said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI COR

