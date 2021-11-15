Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 15 (PTI) Kerala-based Toonz Media group has said it launched a new kids television channel in Indonesia.

The 24x7 pay TV channel 'Toonz Kids' is available on Indonesia's leading satellite TV network Transvision that went on air on Sunday, the company said.

"The bilingual channel will include shows in both Bahasa and English, and is targeted at 4 to 12-year-olds. This will be Toonz's maiden television channel in Asia. The channel went on air on Sunday, November 14," Toonz Media said in a press release.

Toonz Media Group CEO P Jayakumar said the channel would bring worldclass content to kids and families in Indonesia, dubbed in native Bahasa.

"Indonesia has a fast-growing kids entertainment industry and we felt it will be the best place to launch the expansion of our platform entertainment business. We will be banking on Toonz's 22-year-old legacy in the industry and our strong multi-genre library with 1000+ hours of content," Jayakumar said.

Sales and Marketing Director of Transvision Brando Tengdom said it was the first international kids channel fully dubbed in Bahasa in Indonesia.

"In line with our tagline 'Broadcasting at The Edge of Technology', we always strive to provide entertaining, quality, and educational content for all of our viewers. We sincerely hope this partnership will accommodate our customer needs as well as become an attractive point for our customer to access Transvision services," Tengdom said.

Toonz had announced expansion of its platform entertainment business in October this year with the constitution of its new SBU Toonz Media Networks.

The company has roped in former Zee Entertainment chief operating officer Mukund Cairae to head the SBU, the release said.

It said that after Indonesia, Toonz plans to launch television channels in other emerging kids' television markets such as Malaysia, Singapore and MENA (Middle-East and North Africa).

The company already operates kids channels in select key global territories.

Earlier this year, the company launched its own OTT platform MyToonz. Besides this, Toonz has content syndication partnerships with world's top kids' VoD platforms, including Rooku, Kidoodle, Amazon Prime Pluto TV and many more.

Toonz is a 360-degree media powerhouse with over two decades of experience and one of Asia's most active animation production studios (over 10,000 minutes of 2D and CGI kids and family content per year).

