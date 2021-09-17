Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Maoist Jajjeri Samakka, wife of Haribhushan, a top leader of the outfit who died in June, has surrendered before Telangana police due to health reasons, police said on Friday.

Haribhushan died of a heart attack after testing positive for COVID-19, a police press release said.

Jajjeri Samakka alias Sharada joined the banned organisation in1994 and rose to the level of divisional committee member, the release said. Besides health problems, she also lost faith in the Maoist ideology, which prompted her to surrender, it said.

Though born and brought up in the thick of Maoist movement, Samakka, who worked underground for almost 25 years, understood that there is no relevance and acceptance for the movement in today's context, it said, adding that she therefore, appealed to the cadres to give up arms and join the mainstream.

