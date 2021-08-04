Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) Toshiba Water Solutions has landed a contract for building a sewage treatment plant along the river Ganges at a cost of more than Rs 300 crore, the company said here on Wednesday. The company, which is a subsidiary of Japanese giant Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, has been awarded the contract by BUIDCO (Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation).

"The project involves the construction of a sewage treatment plant in Hajipur, located along the Ganges..... the plant would make use of latest technology to ensure removal of nitrogen and phosphorus from sewage in accordance with NGT norms", the company said in a release.

Construction of the plant is to be completed within two years at a cost of Rs 305.19 crore.

"We are glad to contribute to Indian government's resolve to cleanse the Ganges. We are at present involved in construction of a number sewage treatment plants in adjoining Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Besides, were were last year awarded contracts for setting up plants in Saran and Begusarai districts of Bihar", the company added.

