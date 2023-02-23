New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The National Council for Hotel Management Catering Technology (NCHMCT), an autonomous body under the Centre, and the JNU on Thursday entered into an agreement to foster academic collaboration and promote research in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The NCHMCT was set up in 1982 by the Government of India as an autonomous body for coordinated growth and development of hospitality education in the country.

Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Advisor, Tourism Ministry and CEO, NCHMCT and JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy at an event held here.

"We will use this association (MoU) to work together and, we will give education to students and good technology and products," Reddy said in his address at the event.

He also urged the two institutions to think of doing research on ways to promote tourism.

Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said this association will benefit both the institutions.

Bhushan termed the occasion of the signing of the MoU, as a "momentous day, a landmark day in the history of the hospitality industry in the country".

Hospitality industry is poised for a "quantum jump" and the institutions under the NCHMCT are also growing further, he said.

"With this MoU, we will be opening a new vista in areas of research and development," Bhushan said.

The event was held at the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Pusa in Delhi.

