Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday expressed grief over the deaths in the explosion at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

Goud offered condolences to the families of the victims and urged authorities to provide the best medical care for the injured, while ensuring swift rescue efforts for those trapped.

He said, "It is deeply saddening that the condition of the injured workers remains critical."

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences over the deaths in the explosion at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the explosion at the chemical factory in Telangana is extremely tragic and concerning. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"The state government and administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations. Efforts are ongoing to provide every possible assistance to the affected people. In this difficult time, we stand with the affected families in every way," he added.

At least eight people were killed and 26 injured in the explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, 'Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." (ANI)

