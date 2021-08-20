New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Various trade associations have submitted suggestions to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for simplifying the new policy on issuing of general trade licence and storage licence, officials said on Friday.

The EDMC has implemented a new policy of issuance of licences in these two categories, which became operational from April.

Also Read | Jewellers Across India To Go On Strike on August 23 Over ‘Arbitrary’ Hallmarking Norms.

According to this new policy, a rebate of 15 per cent on the licence fee to be paid will be given to applicants if they apply for a general trade licence for three years, the EDMC said in a statement.

Some trade associations have submitted suggestions to the EDMC for simplifying the new policy on issuing of general trade licence and storage licence, it added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi After Zydus Cadila’s COVID-19 Vaccine ZyCoV-D Gets Emergency Use Authorisation By DCGI, Says ‘A Momentous Feat’.

So, processing fee will be charged at the time of applying for a new licence, it said.

However, in case of renewal or amendment of existing licence, half of the processing fee will be charged irrespective of the number of years (maximum up to three years) for which a licence is applied for its renewal, the statement said.

"No fees will be charged from the applicant in case the applicant surrenders the licence within the validity period. However, in case the applicant wishes to surrender the licence after expiry of its validity, the applicant will have to pay licence fee for the concerned financial year," the EDMC said.

The applicant will be liable to pay the difference in licence fee in case of increase in area, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)