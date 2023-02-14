Aligarh (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A trader was allegedly shot dead near an exhibition ground in the Bannadevi area here on Tuesday, police said.

Devendra (26) was running a stall to sell bakery items at the ongoing Aligarh Annual Trade and Agricultural Fair (Aligarh Mahotsav) when he was targeted by unidentified persons, they said.

A native of Etawah district, he was a regular at the annual fair, police said.

As news of the incident spread, shopkeepers rushed to the spot and took him to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, AMU. He was declared brought dead there, police said.

Circle Officer Puneet Dwivedi said it appears that the trader was killed over some old enmity. No items were looted in his shop, he added.

Other angles in the case are also being probed, the police officer said.

