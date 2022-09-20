Srinagar, Sep 19 (PTI) The traffic police in Kashmir issued guidelines on Monday for its personnel and fruit dealers to ensure smooth and hassle-free movement of apple-laden trucks.

After detailed discussions with stakeholders, Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Vikramjit Singh directed all the SSPs to take necessary measures so that the fruit-laden trucks are provided a smooth passage.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor Emerge Probables for Congress President in Case Rahul Gandhi Declines Post: Sources.

He said extra time may be given to vehicles going towards Jammu on the highway to ensure clearance of stranded fruit-laden trucks.

The IGP also assured that no vehicle would be allowed towards Srinagar on days of heavy motor vehicle movement to Jammu to ensure hassle-free movement.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Invites Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav for Campaign.

To ensure transparency, Singh asked the horticulture department and associations to depute their representative with traffic officials at Banihal and Qazigund.

The Department of Horticulture was asked to put a picture of an 'apple' on the windscreen of each fruit laden trucks for ease of identification so that such trucks can be parked separately and released on priority.

It was also decided to create a Whatsapp group in which all stakeholders will be added for timely redressal of grievances of fruit growers.

The matter of decongesting Ramban and Banihal market was taken up with the Deputy Commissioner who issued immediate orders for removal of encroachments and declaring Banihal market a no parking zone.

It was also suggested that Mughal Road should be used for transporting fruits on days when heavy motor vehicles are allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)