New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of a trader and his son in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district after being allegedly beaten up by police, and said it is a tragedy when protectors turn into oppressors.

P Jayaraj and his son Fennix, arrested for violating lockdown norms over business hours of their mobile phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at a police station by police personnel.

"Police brutality is a terrible crime. It's a tragedy when our protectors turn into oppressors," Gandhi said.

"I offer my condolences to the family of the victims and appeal to the government to ensure justice for Jeyaraj and Fenix," he tweeted.

The incident has triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

