Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 11 (ANI): Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that a long-cherished train service between Jammu and Kashmir valley will start very soon.

"The outstanding project to build a new railway route is a testament to engineering excellence and determination, overcoming significant geographical and climatic challenges," he added.

Talking to the media about the project during the inspection of new coaches of Amrit Bharat train and other projects at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the minister said that this was a significant dream of the nation, a new railway line connecting Jammu and Kashmir, which involves immense complexity. Out of the 111-kilometre railway line, 97 kilometres consist of tunnels and 6 kilometres were bridges.

Vaishnaw further said that this is a highly complex project and the dream has now been fulfilled. The work has been completed and the CRS inspection has been done. Once the report is received, "we will start the train services."

The minister informed that a new Vande Bharat train has also been designed specifically for this purpose.

"Since temperatures can drop to minus 10 or minus 20 degrees, factors like electrical lines, electronics, and the train's connection with the wheels are affected. Keeping these challenges in mind, the new Vande Bharat has been designed. All preparations have been completed and this dream of India will soon become a reality," he said.

Notably, a satisfactory speed trial was conducted on the Katra-Banihal railway section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) during the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection on January 8 and 9.

The Katra-Banihal section is a vital link in the USBRL project, bridging the gap between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley. Known for its complex topography and engineering marvels, the section features the Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, along with several state-of-the-art tunnels and cutting-edge safety features. (ANI)

