Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 18 (ANI): In a remarkable display of valour and compassion, trainers and trainees from the Dehradun Police Line came to the aid of a woman who sustained injuries while trekking the challenging footpath of Surkanda Devi temple on Monday, a police official said.

According to the Dehradun police, the incident occurred during the return journey from a tour of Repeater Station Surkanda Devi in Tehri District, Garhwal.

Also Read | Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Likely To Announce Class 12 Results Soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How to Check.

The victim, identified as a woman tourist from Badowala Dehradun, slipped and fell on the temple footpath, resulting in a fractured leg.

With the path presenting formidable challenges, rendering conventional transportation impossible, the trainers and trainees, undergoing nine months of basic training in Head Constable Police Telecommunication at RTC Police Line, Dehradun, swiftly responded to the emergency.

Also Read | Odisha Court Awards 18 Months Jail to Shree Lingaraj Temple Priest for Sexually Harassing Woman Foreign Tourist.

Shouldering the injured woman, they navigated the treacherous terrain to reach the nearest road.

"Due to the temple path being difficult, there was no means available to take the injured woman to the hospital. The woman was lifted on the shoulders by the trainers and trainees of RTC Dehradun and taken to the road and was taken to the destination by a private vehicle," the police said.

This act of selflessness and heroism exemplifies the dedication of the Dehradun Police Force to serve and protect the community, going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)