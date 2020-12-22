Panaji, Dec 22 (PTI) A transgender person has been found dead in North Goa district and police suspect he was murdered, an official said on Tuesday.

One person has been arrested in this connection.

The decomposed body of the victim, who hailed from Pune in neighbouring Maharashtra, was found in a house in Baga village on Sunday, a police spokesman said.

The police here on Monday night arrested a 23-year-old man, hailing from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, in connection with the case, he said.

The motive behind the crime would be ascertained after interrogation of the accused, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)