Agra, Aug 17 (PTI) A tricolour 'chadar' was offered at the dargah of the Sufi saint Sheikh Salim Chishti in Fatehpur Sikri on the occasion of 75th Independence Day.

The organisers who offered the chadar at the dargah claimed that it was the first time in the history that a tricolour chadar was offered at the dargah.

They said the entire celebration became a centre of attraction among the foreign and Indian tourists.

On the occasion, prayer for peace, brotherhood, and prosperity of the nation was sought, they said.

Sheikh Salim Chisthi was a sufi saint from the middle ages and was much regarded by Mughal emperor Akbar. His shrine is located 40 kilometers from Agra city, within the premises of the Fatehpur Sikri.

Talking to PTI, Peerzada Arshad Faridi, Secretary of Hazrat Salim Chishti Foundation, said, "It was a moment of pride and happiness, as the dargah complex filled with the spirit of nationalism.”

“This is the first time a tricolour 'chadar' was offered at the dargah of sufi saint Sheikh Salim Chishti during the Amrit Mahotsav campaign,” Faridi said.

Pirzada Ayazuddin Rais Mian Chishti, Sajjada Nashi of the dargah flagged off a tiranga yatra that concluded at dargah of the sufi saint, he added.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra circle had also illuminated Birbal Palace in the Fatehpur Sikri premises during 10 days from August 5 to August 15.

A 50-foot high national flag was also installed in the Fatehpur Sikri premises and entry at all the ASI monuments was free for 10 days.

