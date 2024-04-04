Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, saying it tried its best to protect the accused in the Sandeshkhali incidents that rocked the state and asserted that only Bharatiya Janata Party can stop atrocities against women.

Addressing a public rally in Cooch Behar to boost BJP prospects in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi said BJP has resolved to ensure punishment to the accused for the Sandeshkhali incidents.

He also accused the Trinamool Congress government of not allowing the implementation of central schemes in West Bengal.

"It is the BJP only which can stop atrocities against women here. The whole country has seen how the TMC govt tried its best to protect the accused in Sandeshkhali. BJP has resolved to ensure punishment for the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident. They will have to spend their lives in jail," PM Modi said.

BJP has been attacking the Trinamool Congress over incidents in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Local women accused the suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides of excesses, land-grab and sexual assault.

Shahjahan Sheikh has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody till April 13 in the case in which officials of the agency were attacked while they had gone to search his residence in the probe into the money trail in an alleged ration distribution scam.

Attacking the Trinamool Congress government, PM Modi said that many projects have not been completed on time despite the Centre giving record amounts of money.

"TMC government here doesn't allow the implementation of Central schemes in West Bengal... To establish medical colleges is the identity of the BJP. We want to establish a medical college in every district in the country. But the TMC govt doesn't allow us to do this in West Bengal. Despite giving record amounts of money to West Bengal, many projects are not completed on time due to TMC," he said.

Prime Minister also targeted Congress and said that for decades it kept giving the 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but it is the BJP that has worked hard to bring people out of poverty.

"Modi has to take care of fulfilling the dreams of 140 crore Indians. This is Modi's guarantee. Your dream is Modi's resolve. For decades Congress kept giving the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. It is the BJP government which in the last ten years alleviated 25 crore people from poverty. This happened because we are working sincerely and our 'niyat' is right," he said.

This is the first rally of PM Modi in West Bengal after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule of the general elections on March 16.

Cooch Behar in north Bengal along with Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri will go to the polls on April 19 in the first of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

There are 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 and Congress won two seats. (ANI)

