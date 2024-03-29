Thane, Mar 29 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane city have registered a case against three persons associated with a recruitment agency for allegedly cheating several people with the promise of jobs in foreign countries, an official said on Friday.

The case against accused Mutthu Raju Nadar (director), Sharanya Muralidharan (partner) and Ajumuddin Mulla (branch manager) came on a complaint by a 38-year-old man from Mumbai's Dahisar area, he said.

The complainant said he contacted the agency after seeing their advertisement on Facebook and paid Rs 2 lakh to the accused for an overseas job.

The agency failed to place him abroad, he said in his complaint. The accused offered to return his money through a cheque, which was dishonoured, the official said.

When the man demanded a refund, he was allegedly threatened with a police complaint.

In January this year, the man reached the agency's office in the city's Wagle Estate area and learnt that it had been shut.

He then approached the local police who registered a case against the trio a few days ago. Police suspect the accused might have defrauded about 250 job-seekers, said the station house officer of Shrinagar police station.

