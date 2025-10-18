Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 17 (ANI): In a major success against drug trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Customs Department and Government Railway Police (GRP), seized a huge consignment of illegal pharmaceutical drugs at Jirania Railway Station, West Tripura on October 16, a press release said.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team conducted a thorough search of a cargo train stationed at the railway yard and recovered 90,000 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Triprolidine Hydrochloride syrup, commonly misused as a narcotic substance.

Also Read | 'Maoist Terror Is Grave Injustice to the Country's Youth, Country Will Be Completely Free From the Menace', Says PM Narendra Modi.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 4.5 crore in the illegal market.

The seized items were found unclaimed and hidden alongside the cargo. The consignment has been handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Also Read | 'India to Be Maoist Terror-Free Soon': PM Narendra Modi Declares Scourge of Maoist Terrorism in Country Nearing Its End.

Assam Rifles, in coordination with other enforcement agencies, continues to remain vigilant and committed to curbing the menace of drug trafficking in Northeast and safeguarding the region from illegal activities.

Earlier, Assam Police, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, recovered and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of cigarettes worth Rs eight crore in Assam's Cachar district, officials said.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on a reliable intelligence, Cachar Police on October 11 conducted a riverine operation against the transportation of narcotic substances along the Assam-Manipur border under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur Police Station.

"During the joint operation with Assam Rifles in the Barak river, a country-made boat was intercepted with suspected articles, which were kept hidden in the remote area of Jakuradhar of the Assam-Manipur border. While conducting a search of the suspected boat in the presence of Independent witnesses, 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1.25 lakh packets of Esse light cigarettes were recovered," Numal Mahatta said.

"During the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the suspected narcotic substances were illegally transported from Churachandpur, Manipur," Mahatta added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)