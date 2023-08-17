Agartala, Aug 17 (PTI) Two BJP candidates on Thursday submitted their nomination papers for the September 5 by-elections to Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies in Tripura, an election official.

BJP candidate Taffajal Hussain filed his nomination from the Boxanagar seat, while Bindu Debnath submitted her documents from Dhanpur.

With the fresh submissions on Thursday, the last day for filing the nominations, a total of four candidates – two others from the CPI(M) – are in the fray for the bypolls in the two assembly seats.

Tipra Motha and Congress have decided not to contest the by-elections.

The documents will be scrutinised on Friday and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 21.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare Minister Tinku Roy and thousands of party workers and supporters joined a mega rally to mark the submission of nomination papers of Hussain in Sonamura in Sepahijala district.

The CM appealed to the electors to make the BJP candidates victorious in the by-elections to ensure development and welfare.

"The BJP believes in the development and welfare of the people. The saffron party is everywhere from Delhi to Agartala. All the twenty urban bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the state are ruled by the BJP," he said.

Hussain said, "I will ensure massive development of Boxanagar constituency if I emerge victorious."

Hussain, who lost the previous election from the constituency to CPI(M)'s Samsul Haque, whose death necessitated the bypoll in Boxanagar, exuded confidence that the BJP will win the seat this time. The CPI(M) has fielded Haque's son Mijan Hussain.

The by-election to Dhanpur was necessitated after Union minister Pratima Bhoumik resigned from the seat.

