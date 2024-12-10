Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 10 (ANI): In observance of Human Rights Day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha participated in a special program held at Rabindra Bhawan, Agartala on Tuesday.

The event aimed to highlight the importance of protecting and promoting human rights for all individuals and emphasized the global commitment to equality, justice, and dignity.

Human Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10 to commemorate the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on this day in 1948.

The program brought together dignitaries, officials, and members of civil society to reaffirm their dedication to upholding human rights and fostering a culture of respect and inclusivity in Tripura and beyond.

Earlier on Monday, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, the acting chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, on Monday extended greetings on the eve of Human Rights Day which is celebrated every year on December 10.

As per a release from the NHRC, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said that this significant day, observed every year on 10th December since 1950, commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations in 1948.

"For India, this day holds special significance, as Indian representatives made a pivotal contribution to the drafting of this landmark document, which embodies humanity's shared commitment to dignity, justice, and equality," she said.

She also emphasized that Human Rights Day serves as a powerful reminder that every individual is born with inalienable rights. (ANI)

