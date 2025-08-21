Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 21 (ANI): As a part of the state government's commitment to the overall welfare of the people, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha presided over an important review meeting with all District Magistrates of the state on Thursday.

An official release mentioned that the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of all the ongoing projects across all the districts of the state.

The release also mentioned that CM Manik Saha also emphasised the need to take necessary steps for more welfare-oriented activities.

Earlier this week, Dr Manik Saha paid tribute to Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur on his 117th birth anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura CM Saha honoured the Maharaja's legacy, describing him as the "architect of modern Tripura". He emphasised that Maharaja Bir Bikram's progressive ideas, reforms, and contributions to education, infrastructure, and culture continue to shape the state's destiny.

"The last Maharaja of Tripura's Manikya Empire was Bir Bikram... The way he developed Tripura in every way, the Maharaja himself established the Agartala airport in Tripura in 1942; no one took his name," said Saha.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Maharaja established the Agartala airport in 1942, which was later renamed Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport after the BJP came to power in 2018."Before 2018, the communists ruled here but did not give him any respect. After our government was formed in Tripura in 2018, we gave him respect. We named the Maharaja Bir Bikram airport after him...," he added.

Saha criticised the previous Left Front government for not giving due respect to the Maharaja and his contributions. He stated that it was only after the BJP government was formed in 2018 that the Maharaja received proper recognition. (ANI)

