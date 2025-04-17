Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 17 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday instructed the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of each district to visit their respective areas regularly every month, take prompt action in case of any deficiencies, and resolve the problems that arise, a release said.

"The District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of each district should visit the areas regularly every month along with district-level officers of other departments and take initiatives to resolve the problems of the people," said CM Saha.

CM Saha, who is also the Home Minister of the state, directed DMs and SPs to take prompt action in case of any deficiencies and resolve the issues that arise.

Today, through a video conference held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister reviewed in detail the overall development work of the state, law and order, and issues related to public grievances with the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the eight districts of the state.

During the meeting, Saha gave necessary instructions to the district administration on how to quickly resolve development-related issues, public grievances, and other problems.

He also laid special emphasis on taking strict legal action against drug traffickers and those involved in such activities.

He directed the Superintendents of Police to identify drug-prone areas and prepare a list of individuals involved in illegal activities in the police station areas of each district, and take legal action accordingly.

In today's review meeting, issues related to health, drinking water, education, law and order, roads, anti-drug measures, and strong steps against illegal activities in various sectors were discussed seriously.

CM emphasised the need for concerned departments to take necessary measures for drinking water supply, traffic control, and mosquito control in Agartala city. (ANI)

