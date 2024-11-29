Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday announced that the state government has identified ten villages under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission to increase the cattle population in the state.

Speaking at the Mukhyamantri Prani Palak Samman Nidhi event held at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, CM Saha said, "The importance of the Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) is immense. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to animal husbandry, focusing on the overall welfare of farmers. The Tripura government is working in the direction indicated by the Prime Minister."

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Holiday Announced for Tamil Nadu Educational Institutions in 8 Districts; Check Complete List Here.

At the event, CM Saha highlighted that the ARDD is implementing various projects and initiatives, creating new employment opportunities.

"The production of animal food products is also increasing. However, more work needs to be done. Beneficiaries and others should be encouraged to take up animal husbandry. The production of milk, meat, and eggs is crucial to us, and we need to explore ways to enhance their supply. The department is also working on vaccination, treatment, and disease prevention measures for animals and birds," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Labelled As Witch, 50-Year-Old Woman Tied to Tree, Burnt With Hot Iron Rod for 2 Days To Free Her From Evil Spirit in Bundi.

CM Saha further said that the state currently has 16 veterinary hospitals, 65 veterinary dispensaries, 460 veterinary sub-centres, and 13 mobile veterinary units to ensure quick treatment for animals and birds. He also highlighted the financial assistance that the government has provided in this mission.

He said that, in addition, a financial assistance scheme was launched in the 2023-24 financial year, with targets to produce approximately 2,47,310 metric tons of milk, 59,700 metric tons of meat, and 35.96 crore eggs. Initiatives have been undertaken under the Chief Minister's Unnata Gou Dhan Prakolpo (Project) to boost the number of female calves and achieve self-sufficiency in milk production.

He said that efforts are also being made to increase the cattle population in the ten villages identified under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission. "Judging by all aspects, this department is performing commendably in various fields. These efforts will contribute to the growth of Tripura's GDP and provide financial benefits to people in rural areas. This will pave the way for realizing the dream of building a better Tripura in the future," he added.

ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumder, Deputy Mayor Monika Das Dutta, and other high-ranking officials of the department were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)