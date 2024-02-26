Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 26 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday extended gratitude to Prime Minister and Ministry of Railways for including Agartala railway station in the scheme.

"Heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi ji and Ministry of Railways for initiating the redevelopment of Agartala Railway Stations in Tripura under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. Take a look to the proposed look of Agartala Railway Station," Chief Minister Manik Saha posted on X.

In another post on X, Chief Minister said that rail communication across the country including Tripura witnessed a robust change.

"The rail communication across the country including Tripura witnessed a robust change under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji. As part of the continued efforts towards Viksit Bharat. PM virtually laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various railway Infrastructure projects including 1500+ Road Over Bridges and Underpasses spread across 24 States including Tripura. Glad to witness this historic moment virtually from Agartala Railway Station," Chief Minister said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister expressed happiness that the upcoming Amrit Bharat Stations will be symbols of both Vikas and Virasat.

The Prime Minister said that today's Railway is becoming a mainstay of ease of travel for the citizens.

Further commenting on the transformation of railways, the Prime Minister said as the economy jumps to 5th place in global ranking from 11th, there is a massive increase in the railway budget from 45 thousand crore 10 years ago to 2.5 lakh crore today.

"Just imagine how much our strength will increase when we become the third largest economic superpower in the world. Therefore, Modi is working hard to make India the third largest economy in the world as soon as possible," he said.(ANI)

