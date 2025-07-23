Agartala (Tripura) [India], July 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery in the state and urged citizens to make full use of the available medical infrastructure, including super-speciality services and facilities for kidney transplantation.

Speaking during the 49th episode of the Mukhyamantri Samipesu at his official residence, Saha addressed a range of public grievances and took immediate steps to provide assistance, especially in the health and employment sectors.

Highlighting the state's medical achievements, the Saha noted that three successful kidney transplants have already been performed in government hospitals.

"People should come forward and use the medical facilities that are available within the state. We are committed to providing both financial and medical support," said Saha.

Among those who sought help was Motilal Debbarma of Ujan Abhaynagar, who approached Saha for assistance with his ailing son's treatment.

The Chief Minister, who is also the health minister of the state, directed the Health Department and the Social Welfare and Social Education Department to provide both medical and financial aid.

In another case, Jayanti Pal (Das) of Rangamura, Belonia, sought help for her husband's heart condition.

The Chief Minister immediately contacted the Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital and ensured that her husband would receive free medicines.

Responding to a similar plea from Sukul Mia of Sabroom, whose wife is suffering from a kidney ailment and requires a transplant, the Chief Minister reviewed her medical documents and encouraged the family to pursue treatment within the state itself.

The Chief Minister also responded to requests from Moushumi Bhattacharya of Agartala and Jharna Das of Kumari Tilla, who sought eye treatment for their sons, as well as Bhabatosh Sarkar of Chailengta and Shankar Deb of Milan Sangh, who sought medical aid for their brothers.

He assured them of full support and encouraged them to take advantage of the Chief Minister's Jan Arogya Yojana.

The session was attended by key officials, including Secretary P K Chakraborty, Director of Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapan Kumar Das, Director of Health Services Tapan Majumdar, Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital Shankar Chakraborty, IGM Hospital's Debashree Debbarma, and Shirmani Debbarma of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)