Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 20 (ANI): Tripura Commission for Women organised an awareness program on Saturday to promote proper nutrition and women's health, under the central government's flagship program 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah'.

The program is part of the broader "Swasth Nari Aur Swasth Parivar Abhiyan", which emphasises that the health of women ensures the well-being of the entire family.

The program aligns with the Prime Minister's initiative "Healthy Women, Healthy India", aimed at empowering women and improving family health. Today's event highlighted the importance of women's nutrition and overall well-being, with several dignitaries in attendance.

The Women's Commission emphasised tackling various challenges faced by women, ranging from domestic violence to health concerns like obesity, diabetes, and lifestyle-related diseases. The specialist awareness campaigns and public participation activities are being conducted across Tripura, including remote locations such as Bilonia and Maisra.

The program in Agartala forms part of a series of initiatives scheduled in September, with activities including health camps, blood donation drives, and seminars aimed at raising awareness about proper nutrition.

A seminar titled "Obesity - Reducing Consumption of Sugar, Salt, and Oil" was organised by the Tripura Women's Commission and sponsored by the National Commission for Women. The session focused on educating citizens about balanced diets, healthy lifestyles, and the role of nutrition in preventing chronic illnesses.

The program is being implemented in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Child Welfare Division, and health authorities, ensuring a comprehensive approach to public health awareness.

The initiative encourages citizens to actively participate in promoting women's health and nutrition, contributing to the larger goal of a healthier society.

Jharna Majumder, Chairperson of Tripura Women's Commission, speaking to ANI, said, "An awareness program organised by the Tripura State Women's Commission in September focused on promoting proper nutrition. We have planned several activities under this initiative. The Prime Minister had launched a program called 'Healthy Women, Healthy India,' primarily aimed at empowering women, and today this program was conducted with the same purpose."

"Many dignitaries were present here today. The Women's Commission emphasised addressing various issues faced by women, starting from domestic violence to numerous other challenges. This program was organised to highlight and tackle such issues," she said. (ANI)

