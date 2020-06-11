India News | Tripura Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases, Total at 898

Agartala, Jun 10 (PTI) Tripura on Wednesday reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the infection tally to 898, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

Seventeen cases were reported from West Tripura district, eight from Sepahijala, three from Gomti, two from Unokoti and one from Dhalai, he said.

All of them have travel histories, Deb said in a tweet.

A total of 1,375 samples were tested during the day.

The total number of active patients in the state is 660, officials said.

The number of people who have recovered and discharged from hospitals stands at 238, they said.

