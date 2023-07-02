Sakti (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A truck full of wires caught fire when it came in contact with a high-tension railway power line near Sakreli gate. The incident occurred on Friday night at 11:30 pm, leading to a huge traffic jam for hours.

Speaking about the incident, Baradwar Town Inspector Rajesh Chandravanshi said, "A truck full of wire caught fire after coming in contact with a railway power line near Sakreli gate. The incident took place at 11:30 pm following which the police reached the spot. The fire was extinguished with the help of a fire brigade."

The incident took place at Sakreli gate near Baradwar railway station in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district. The overloaded truck came in contact with the OHE (Over Head equipment) wire of the railway, due to which the truck caught fire.

Due to the accident, the railway track (Mumbai Howrah train route) and the National Highway 49 remained jammed for hours. It was cleared only after the fire was doused and the truck was towed away by a JCB vehicle.

As a result of the accident, the Azad Hind Express stood at the Baradwar station for hours. The Janshatabdi and other passenger trains stood at Champa and Shakti stations. However, traffic has now become normal and the railway track has been cleared. (ANI)

