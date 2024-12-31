Visuals from Horticulture Research Center in Nagicherra, Agartala where TPS method is being used (Photo/ANI)

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 31 (ANI): True Potato Seed, is an innovative approach that is being used in Tripura to address the major challenges of traditional potato cultivation, paving the way for more sustainable and efficient agricultural practices

Dr Rajib Ghosh, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Research Center in Nagicherra, Agartala, shared insights on True Potato Seed (TPS) and its transformative impact on potato farming during a conversation with ANI.

He emphasized how TPS is transforming agriculture by tackling major challenges in traditional potato farming.

In conventional potato cultivation, tubers are used as seeds, requiring around 2 metric tons of seed potatoes to cultivate one hectare of land. The transportation of such large quantities, especially in hilly areas, becomes expensive and logistically difficult.

The TPS method, however, eliminates these challenges. With just 100 grams of seeds, farmers can cultivate the same area, which reduces the costs and transportation efforts. The seeds are compact, resistant to rotting, and easy to handle, making them an ideal solution for farmers in remote regions.

According to the officials, the advantages of TPS and Botanical Seeds are higher yields since TPS-grown crops yield more compared to traditional methods. This culture is also resistant to pests, which allows crops from botanical seeds to show greater pest resistance.

Several products like hybrid vegetables and potatoes grown using TPS show improved quality and productivity.

Dr Ghosh revealed that TPS is being developed under various government projects in Tripura, with specialized crossing and multiplication blocks ensuring high-quality seed production during the winter season. The TPS produced in Tripura is in high demand both domestically and internationally, with exports to Bangladesh and Kenya.

"In agriculture, especially in potato cultivation, traditional farming relies on tubers (potatoes) to grow new potato plants. To cultivate one hectare of land using this method, farmers need approximately 2 metric tons of seed potatoes, which require a truck for transportation. In hilly regions, transportation becomes a significant challenge due to high transportation costs and poor accessibility," he said.

"In contrast, True Potato Seed (TPS) offers a revolutionary solution. Only 100 grams of TPS is sufficient to cultivate one hectare of land. This compact size allows farmers to easily carry the seeds in their pockets, eliminating transportation costs and logistical difficulties. Moreover, TPS has no issues with rotting, ensuring safe and reliable handling over long distances. TPS and botanical seeds offer several advantages Higher Yield Crops grown from TPS produce higher yields compared to traditional methods. Pest Resistance Plants grown from botanical seeds are more resistant to pests. Hybrid Benefits Like other hybrid crops (e.g., hybrid vegetables), potato crops grown from TPS exhibit better productivity and quality," he added.

Another expert, Sudhriti Das, Assistant Director at the Horticulture Research Center in Nagicherra, Agartala emphasised the role of light in Hybridization and elaborated on the significance of artificial lighting in the hybridization process.

"In winter, limited daylight hinders flowering, which is crucial for higher yields," he explained.

To address this, sodium vapour lamps are used to extend daylight hours, promoting effective flowering. Without these lights, flowering would be insufficient, leading to reduced production.

Tripura's climatic conditions are also considered favourable for hybridization by several experts.

"As you can see, lights are glowing all around us. We are currently in a hybridization field, and these lights are essential for the hybridization process. During the winter season, this process becomes crucial due to the specific characteristics of light. Flowering requires extended daylight, but in winter, daylight hours are very limited, with darkness setting in as early as 4 PM. To compensate for this, we use sodium vapour lamps to extend the photoperiod. These lamps promote flowering, which in turn leads to higher production. Without these lights, although the plants may grow, flowering will not occur effectively, significantly reducing yield," Dr Das said.

"The demand for these lamps is particularly high in Tripura, where we use about 60 to 70 kilograms of seeds annually for hybridization. Other states like Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam also use these techniques. However, these states are unable to produce the seeds locally because the climatic conditions are not as favourable as in Tripura. The ideal climatic conditions in Tripura are similar to those in a region of South America, the original birthplace of this seed production method," he added.

Tripura's success in the method has also garnered international attention. A South Korean scientist and the original pioneer of TPS from Lima, South America, recently visited the region and praised its innovative methods. They acknowledged Tripura's achievements as unmatched, even compared to efforts in their own countries.

Dr Das also emphasized that Tripura's hybridization success is due to favourable conditions and the absence of natural disasters during critical periods. This consistent success has drawn scientists from across India and the world to study and replicate Tripura's model.

the initiative aims to make Tripura a global hub for True Potato Seed production, ensuring sustainable farming practices and contributing to agricultural advancements worldwide. (ANI)

