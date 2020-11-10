Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): In a joint cordon and search operation that took place in the Kutpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, two terrorists affiliated to the terror outfit Al-Badr were killed on Tuesday.

As per a statement, the operation was carried out after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the area.

They have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Thoker and Umer Ahmad Lone. Both bodies were recovered from the site of the encounter.

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given the opportunity to surrender, but they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter," the statement said.

According to police records, both terrorists have involved in many terror crime cases including looting of cash to the tune of over Rs 60 lakh from the Jammu and Kashmir Bank, main branch Shopian.

At least one pistol, one AK rifle, and one grenade were recovered from the site and have been taken into case records for further investigation, and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

"Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic due to COVID-19, the bodies shall be sent to Baramulla for their last rites after completion of medico-legal formalities. The nearest family members of the killed terrorists shall be allowed to participate in the last rites at Baramulla," the statement added.

A case has been filed under relevant sections and an investigation has been initiated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police also requested the cooperation of the people till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any. (ANI)

