New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a transgender person whose body was found with a slit throat in Delhi's Madhu Vihar area on Monday, officials said.

According to officials, a PCR call was received regarding the stabbing of a transgender person on Monday afternoon. Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim's body in a pool of blood with a slit throat.

The deceased was identified as Karan alias Annu, a resident of Khichripur who was currently residing in Village Chilla.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Rehan alias Ikka (19), a resident of MCD School, Ghazipur Village, Delhi, was in a live-in relationship with the victim for the past four months. Over time, disputes arose as Rehan allegedly kept extorting money from Karan. When Karan began to distance herself, Rehan grew possessive and saw the move as betrayal, police said.

Enraged, Rehan conspired with his associate, Md Sarver (20), a resident of Rajeev Colony, Yadav Chowk, Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad, UP, to eliminate the victim, they said.

Officials said that multiple raids were conducted in the Trans-Yamuna area, as well as Ghaziabad and Meerut, to track down the suspects.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team reached the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station area around midnight. They conducted surveillance in the adjoining parking zone and under the Shakarpur flyover near Kishan Kunj/SDM Office.

They said that at around 12:45 AM, two suspects matching the given descriptions arrived on foot and stood under the flyover, seemingly waiting for someone. After confirmation by the informer, the police team apprehended both suspects at approximately 1:00 AM.

During interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the murder of Karan alias Annu earlier the same day, they said.

We are further looking into the case, they added. (ANI)

