Dehradun, Aug 12 (PTI) A woman died and five people were injured when a house collapsed in Almora district, while a man drowned in the Shakti canal here amid incessant rainfall in various parts of Uttarakhand.

The building collapsed following heavy rains in Golna Sutoli village of Almora district on Wednesday night, police officials said. The injured were taken to a hospital and discharged after first-aid, they said.

Also Read | Young Entrepreneur Kush Mathow on What Keeps Him Motivated To Run Multiple Businesses.

The 18-year-old man, Amjad, who was swept away by the swollen Shakti canal in the Vikasnagar area of Dehradun district, was a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

His body was recovered from the canal on Thursday by SDRF personnel.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Likely To Be Priced at Rs 1.5 Lakh; Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Cost From Rs 85,000: Report.

The continuous rainfall has triggered landslides at a number of places, blocking traffic movement, officials said.

Three highways and around 100 motor roads in various parts of the state are blocked by landslide debris, the state disaster management centre here said.

Efforts are underway to reopen the blocked roads, including the Ramnagar-Talli Sethi- Betalghat highway and the Lambgaon-Ghansali-Tilwada highway in Uttarkashi district and two border roads in Pithoragarh district, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)