Raipur, Nov 22 (PTI) At least two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured on Wednesday in separate incidents of pressure IED blast and arrow attack by Naxalites in Sukma and Narayanpur districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, police said.

A DRG team from Dantewada had launched an anti-Naxal operation towards Ursangal village in the Jagargunda police station area under Sukma district on Tuesday night.

Also Read | Fake BigBasket, DMart, Blinkit Websites: Delhi Police Arrest Kingpin for Duping Buyers.

"When security personnel were cordoning off forests near Bainpalli village, a jawan, identified as Roshan Nag, inadvertently stepped on a pressure IED connection, triggering the explosion that injured him," a senior official said.

The injured jawan was shifted to a local hospital and later airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, he said, adding that his condition was out of danger.

Also Read | Jhotwara Election 2023: BJP Fields Rajyavardhan Rathore Against Congress Leader Abhishek Choudhary, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

In another incident, a jawan, identified as Hansraj Dehari, was injured when an arrow shot by Naxalites hit him when he was on security duty at a weekly market in Orchha village in Narayanpur district, he said.

Dehari was shifted to the Community Health Centre, Orchha, the official said, adding that the condition of the injured jawan is stated to be stable.

A search operation is underway in the area to trace attackers, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)