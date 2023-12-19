Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Two drones and nearly one kg of heroin were seized near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar, a BSF spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The drone was noticed near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on Tuesday.

During a search operation along with the Punjab Police, the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams were seized from a field. A nylon ring and a small torch were also attached to the packet, the spokesperson said.

The BSF troops intercepted another drone in the same Dhanoe Khurd village on Monday evening. During a search operation, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.

