Visual of two drug peddlers held with seized contrabands in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 12 (ANI): Anantnag Police has arrested two drug peddlers with 580 kilogram of poppy straw here.

According to a release of Anantnag police on Thursday, Bijbehara Police Station received specific information through reliable sources that Mohd Yousuf Reshi, a resident of Waghama Bijbehara has indulged in the peddling of narcotic substances.

The police further informed that Yousuf has hoarded a large quantity of narcotic substance in his house. A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act at police station Bijbehara and an investigation was taken up.

"Following the information of the sources, a team of police carried out the search of the said house. During the search, 27 bags of Poppy Straw weighing about 580 kg was recovered from the hideout in the courtyard," read the release.

The owner of the house, Yousuf Reshi fled away from the spot, while other two persons, Zahid Ahmad Reshi and Aamir Ahmad Reshi were arrested on the spot and contraband was seized. (ANI)

