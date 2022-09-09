Kokorajhar (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team of the Assam police caught two government employees red-handed while accepting bribe in the Kokrajhar district, on Friday.

The arrested government employees were identified as Dorest Officer B Kamini Narzary, and Forest Guard Prabin Brahma.

GP Singh, the Special Director General of Police (DGP) told ANI, "They have been trapped and arrested red-handed today by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team while accepting demanded money for regularising a forest case at Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar district."

Earlier on September 7, Hari Das Singha and Lat Mondal of Patharighat Circle Officer in Darrang district were also caught red-handed while accepting demanded money for land mutation of the complainant. (ANI)

