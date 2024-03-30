Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 30 (ANI): Two groups scuffled over a financial dispute outside an eatery in Musheerabad area of Hyderabad, said police on Saturday.

Following the incident, both groups filed complaints against each other and subsequently, FIRs under Section 324 of the IPC were registered at Musheerabad police station.

According to police, a scuffle broke out between two people in front of 4 Chilli Hotel. After offering namaz, a group of people went to have tea where they met another group. Among them, one person allegedly had to pay Rs 50,000 to another person.

So he was asked about the money, and an argument broke out between two groups, resulting in a fight. In this fight, one person received injuries and his teeth were broken.

A video of the incident also surfaced in which both groups were seen engaged in a hand-to-hand fight. While some of the people were also trying to pacify them.

Further investigation is going on, while the SHO at Musheerabad police station has confirmed the incident. (ANI)

