New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Delhi police have said that two persons have been arrested after a scuffle broke out between two families over car parking in which one person threatened to kill another with a pistol during the fight.

According to a statement from Delhi police, on September 3, at 11 PM a PCR call was received at the police station that "A person was showing pistol which has been snatched from him".

SHO and other staff along with investigating officer immediately reached at the spot where on enquiry, it was found that a quarrel or scuffle had taken place between two families over parking, the police said.

As per the police, the details of the first family are as follows: Birju Das Resident of JJ Camp, Okhla Phase 2, New Delhi, his wife and two daughters. The details of the second family are as follows: Sallan resident of JJ Camp, OIA-2, His brother, sister, mother and his friend.

The quarrel took place on the issue of parking by Sallan near the residence of Birju Das, the police said.

During the scuffle, Briju Das who was carrying an illegal loaded pistol, threatened to kill the second party. One country-made pistol along with four live cartridges was recovered at the spot which was allegedly in the possession of Briju Das, the police said.

Both parties were medically examined. Briju Das got fracture on his leg and other persons have sustained minor injuries, the police said.

According to the police, a case under sections 323/341/506/34 IPC and 25 Arms Act has been registered on the complaint of Sallan against Birju Dass and his family members. During the course of the investigation, 354 IPC has also been added in this case.

On the statement of the second party i.e. Briju Das a cross-case on September 4, under sections 323/341/506/34 IPC was registered. During the course of the investigation, section 354 IPC has also been added in this case.

CCTV footage of the incident has been obtained which corroborates the incident.

Accused persons Sallan, Aakash @ Akku have been arrested and alleged children in conflict with law (CCL, name not disclosed) were apprehended, police said.

Accused Birju is still admitted in AIIMS Trauma Centre for his treatment therefore he could not be arrested, the police added. (ANI)

