Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Two persons including a shopkeeper were arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Jagdish Chauhan (35), a resident of Govind Colony of Marimata area.

According to officials, the incident occurred at the shop of the accused in JS market under the jurisdiction of MG Road police station in the district on Tuesday night.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

MG Road police station in-charge Vijay Singh Sisodiya said, "A complaint was received in the police station about Jagdish Chauhan being assaulted by the accused on Tuesday night. Acting on it, the police verified the complaint and registered a case under IPC section 307. Later on, Jagdish Chauhan died late at night, and based on this IPC section 302 was added to the case."

The two accused identified as Sikandar, a resident of Chhota Bangarda, and Nitin were arrested in the matter. The case is registered against both the accused, he added.

When asked about the reason, the officer said, "The wife of Jagdish Chauhan used to work at the shop of one of the accused, Sikandar. Jagdish had a suspicion about his wife having an affair with Sikandar. On Tuesday night, Jagdish visited Sikandar's shop to talk to him about the same, during which they got into an argument, and the accused hit him with an iron rod. The victim later died."

The second accused was also present there. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

