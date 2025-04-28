Imphal, Apr 28 (PTI) Two active members of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Monday.

Shagolshem Lemba Meitei and Shagolshem Romen Meitei were involved in collecting money for raising their party fund, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai BEST Bus Fare Hiked: Commuters To Pay Double As BMC Approves Fare Hike After 6 Years.

They were arrested on Sunday, he said.

Security forces on Saturday recovered six IEDs from the T Minou area in Tengnoupal district, and these explosive devices were defused by a bomb disposal team on the same day.

Also Read | PSEB 10th Result 2025 Date: Know How To Download Scorecard of Punjab Board Class 10th at pseb.ac.in When Released.

Security forces have been conducting search operations across Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out in 2023.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)