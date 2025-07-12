New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Two minors were apprehended in connection with a firing incident in Delhi's Mukundpur area on Thursday, after they allegedly demanded extortion money from a local woman and opened fire when she refused to pay, an official said on Friday.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station around 10:40 PM on July 10 regarding gunshots fired in the Mukundpur locality.

"On 10 July at around 10:40 PM, a PCR call was received at PS Bhalswa Dairy about reporting a firing incident in the Mukundpur area, on the statement of Heera Devi (45) resident of Mukundpur in which complainant alleged that two minors came to her house and demanded extortion money of Rs 30,000/- per month and when she refused to pay the extortion one of them fired two round towards her house and one of the bullet hit her daughter Nisha (18) on her upper left arm," Police said in a statement.

A search operation was launched, and both assailants, aged 17 and 15, were traced to DDA Flats, JJ Colony, Bhalswa Dairy with the help of secret information, local intelligence, and technical surveillance. A country-made pistol and one live 7.65 mm cartridge were recovered at the instance of one of the minors, the official said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 17-year-old accused was previously involved in murder and robbery cases.

During interrogation, he confessed that he, along with two others, Vivek alias Tilla and Shivchandan alias Pandit, had committed the murder of Amit alias Langda in September 2024. All three were arrested in connection with that case.

The accused further disclosed that Vivek alias Tilla had received a phone call from Shivchandan alias Pandit, who is currently lodged in jail. Pandit allegedly instructed Tilla to collect a monthly extortion of Rs 30,000 from Heera Devi and to open fire if she refused. Tilla then directed the 17-year-old to execute the plan, identifying him as a CCL (Child in Conflict with Law).

The weapon of offence, a country-made pistol, along with one live 7.65 mm cartridge, was recovered at the instance of the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

Both the CCLs have been apprehended as per law, and Sections 308(4) & 61(2) BNS have also been added to the case.

Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

