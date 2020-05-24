India News | Two New Containment Zones Identified in Delhi, Seven De-contained

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Two new coronavirus containment zones were identified in the national capital on Sunday while seven were de-contained, taking the total number of containment zones to 87 in the city, according to data shared by the Delhi government.

The two new containment zones are Rampura and Rishi Nagar in Ranibagh, a Delhi government official said.

The seven de-contained zones are located in southeast Delhi's Hari Nagar Extension, Kotla Mubarakpur and Shaheen Bagh, and E and C blocks in north Delh's Jahangirpuri, he said.

Till date, 41 areas have been de-contained in Delhi, the official said.

"The containment zones have been sealed with police blocking entry and exit. The residents of these zones are supplied essential items at their doorstep and they can not go out of the demarcated zone," the official said.

The containment zones have at least three positive cases of coronavirus, he said.

The number of containment zones has been fluctuating in the city in the recent past even as COVID-19 cases have been steadily rising.

The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 261 while 508 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the city now stands at 13,418.

A total of 6,540 patients in Delhi have recovered or migrated, while there are 6,617 active cases, the Health Department said.

