Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Two people, including a woman sustained injuries after a sudden explosion occurred in a flat of an apartment in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

The explosion occurred in the flat of Galaxy Plaza Apartment situated on Gwalior-Bhind Road under Gola Ka Mandir police station area in the district at around 2 am. Several flats of the apartment have suffered the impact of the explosion with their windows and doors damaged, he added.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, firefighters and the police team immediately reached and began the rescue operations. A woman and a man present in the flat, where the explosion occurred, have been seriously injured and admitted to the burn unit of Jaya Arogya Hospital (JAH) in the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Gwalior Municipal Corporation and Fire Officer Atibal Singh Yadav said, "We received information about a sudden blast occurred in a flat of Galaxy Plaza Apartment at around 2 am. Upon receiving the info, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the spot. Several flats of the apartment were damaged in the incident. Two people (a man and a woman) have sustained burn injuries in the incident, they have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment."

The reason for the blast is yet to be ascertained though in the preliminary investigation it seems that it could be a kind of a chemical blast. The windows, glass and doors of many flats are broken due to the impact of the explosion. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Investigation is on and further details on the nature of the explosion are awaited. (ANI)

