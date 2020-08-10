Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) Two police personnel in Thane district of Maharashtra have donated their blood to a 42-year-old victim of gang rape at a hospital here, an officer said on Monday.

The victim was in dire need of AB positive blood which was not available with the hospital where she remained admitted, he said, adding that donors were not readily available due to COVID fear.

After doctors contacted Narpoli police, two personnel namely Pramod Eishi and Rahul Wagh went to the hospital and donated their blood, said senior inspector Maloji Shinde.

The policemen were felicitated on Monday for their act.

The woman was raped by five men at knife point in Bhiwandi last week, DCP, Zone II, Rajkumar Shinde said, adding that for accused have been arrested.

