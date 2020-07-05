Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 5 (ANI): The two terrorists, who were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam on Saturday, have been tested positive for COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

According to the police, their samples were collected while carrying out the medico-legal formalities.

Two unidentified terrorists had been gunned down in the encounter that broke out at the Arrah area on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the Union Territory has reported 8,246 COVID-19 cases including, 2,976 active cases, 5,143 recovered and 127 deaths. (ANI)

